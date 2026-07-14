Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Raised by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,406 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Article Title

Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Article Title

Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Article Title

Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Article Title

Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Article Title

Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Article Title

One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Negative Sentiment: Investors also continued to digest Amazon’s plan to issue $25 billion in new debt to fund AI infrastructure, which may raise concerns about balance-sheet pressure and returns on investment. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8%

AMZN opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.46. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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