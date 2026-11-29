Searle & CO. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,100,500 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $274,190,000 after purchasing an additional 880,675 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 39,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,900. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,755,580.35. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $298.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

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Latest Amazon.com News

These are some of the AMZN news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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