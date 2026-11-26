Balentine LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,891 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Balentine LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $909,868,000. Attestor Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.2% in the third quarter. Attestor Capital Ltd now owns 128,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $15,221,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $287.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,389,353.70. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,806,456.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here's some of the latest news about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Article: Amazon Decart acquisition

Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Article: Amazon Autos U.K. launch

Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Negative Sentiment: A Bernstein estimate that web activity on usage-based cloud platforms, including AWS, was about 16% below third-quarter levels raised concerns about near-term cloud demand. Amazon also faces scrutiny over its large AI infrastructure spending and the pressure that could put on free cash flow, while credit-market worries about how AI companies will finance data-center expansion added to sector risk. Article: Cloud traffic and market selloff

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

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