Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,234 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 34,067 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,848,346 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $95,504,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,341,405,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 63,822,242 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $15,211,393,000 after buying an additional 2,421,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $12,831,376,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $333.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,895.63. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,900. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Recent Amazon.com Headlines

These are some of the AMZN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with reports highlighting potential upside for Amazon versus Walmart and noting 59 Buy ratings and no Sell ratings. That optimism may support sentiment, though price targets are not guarantees. Article: Amazon and Walmart holiday competition Article: Amazon analyst ratings

Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with reports highlighting potential upside for Amazon versus Walmart and noting 59 Buy ratings and no Sell ratings. That optimism may support sentiment, though price targets are not guarantees. Neutral Sentiment: Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Article: Thanksgiving mobile shopping

Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Negative Sentiment: AI-powered product discovery may steer some shoppers away: Reddit reportedly appears frequently in Google AI shopping responses, while Gemini mentions Amazon but does not link shoppers to its site. This could limit traffic Amazon receives from emerging search channels. Article: Reddit and holiday gift traffic Article: Gemini and Amazon referrals

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day moving average is $245.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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