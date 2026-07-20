Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Decreased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,303 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 407,332 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $407,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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