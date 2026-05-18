Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,400,528 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,937,929 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.91% of Amazon.com worth $195,135,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coquina Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,101,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 362,770 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,735,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 341,323 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 387,433 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $264.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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