Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Increased by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Amazon seeks federal approval to launch 5,105 satellites for direct-to-device network

Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Amazon Buy Rating Reaffirmed as AWS Momentum Drives Outlook

Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Amazon’s Next Earnings Report Could Sink the Stock

Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Amazon and Microsoft Are Spending $400 Billion on AI

Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Negative Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon over the hiring of an HBO Max executive, alleging that Amazon induced a contract breach and seeking restrictions on future employee poaching. The litigation adds a legal overhang, though its financial impact is currently unclear. Warner Bros. Discovery sues Amazon over HBO Max executive hire

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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