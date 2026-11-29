Montaka Global Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 9.8% of Montaka Global Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Montaka Global Pty Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thor Trading Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.6% during the third quarter. Thor Trading Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,956 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,100,500 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $274,190,000 after purchasing an additional 880,675 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 39,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Investors following AMZN have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,806,456.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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