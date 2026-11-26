Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,739,930 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 179,842 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $2,177,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,848,346 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $95,504,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $16,341,405,000. Amundi lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 63,822,242 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $15,211,393,000 after buying an additional 2,421,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $12,831,376,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Freedom Broker increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.43 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,623,646.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,835 shares in the company, valued at $124,755,580.35. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,900. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Investors following AMZN have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Article: Amazon Decart acquisition

Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Article: Amazon Autos U.K. launch

Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Negative Sentiment: A Bernstein estimate that web activity on usage-based cloud platforms, including AWS, was about 16% below third-quarter levels raised concerns about near-term cloud demand. Amazon also faces scrutiny over its large AI infrastructure spending and the pressure that could put on free cash flow, while credit-market worries about how AI companies will finance data-center expansion added to sector risk. Article: Cloud traffic and market selloff

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

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