Tamar Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,140 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Tamar Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 1,796 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.3% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $597,863.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,262.60. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $390.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

These are some of the AMZN news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s reported acquisition of Decart’s AI optimization technology and team could help improve performance and lower costs for its Trainium chips, while reducing reliance on Nvidia’s software ecosystem. The deal is reportedly valued at about $7.5 billion; its strategic payoff will depend on execution. Article: Amazon's Decart acquisition

Amazon’s reported acquisition of Decart’s AI optimization technology and team could help improve performance and lower costs for its Trainium chips, while reducing reliance on Nvidia’s software ecosystem. The deal is reportedly valued at about $7.5 billion; its strategic payoff will depend on execution. Negative Sentiment: The FAA will investigate an Amazon delivery-drone crash in Michigan after the drone struck a fiber cable and a garage. No injuries were reported, but the incident could draw attention to safety and oversight of the delivery program. Article: FAA investigates drone crash

The FAA will investigate an Amazon delivery-drone crash in Michigan after the drone struck a fiber cable and a garage. No injuries were reported, but the incident could draw attention to safety and oversight of the delivery program. Negative Sentiment: A report said Amazon spent $75 million on rights to a Melania Trump movie and series, while the movie earned $16.7 million and received poor reviews—raising questions about returns on the entertainment investment. Article: Amazon's Melania movie and series

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a technology and e-commerce company founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 as an online bookstore. It has since grown into a global business serving consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises and content creators. Amazon operates online stores and marketplaces, where it sells products directly and enables third-party sellers to reach customers. Its other businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related services; digital advertising; Prime memberships; and entertainment offerings such as streaming video and music.

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