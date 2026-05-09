Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375,630 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 352,392 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Amcor worth $45,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Amcor's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.980-4.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.56.

View Our Latest Report on Amcor

More Amcor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor said revenue topped expectations and raised its full-year guidance, which helped spark buying interest and suggests operating trends are improving. Amcor (AMCR) rises after revenue beat and higher full-year guidance

Amcor said revenue topped expectations and raised its full-year guidance, which helped spark buying interest and suggests operating trends are improving. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remained constructive after the report: Citigroup kept a buy rating, JPMorgan held an overweight view, and Truist reaffirmed a buy rating with a slightly higher target, reinforcing a favorable analyst backdrop. Analyst rating updates

Several Wall Street firms remained constructive after the report: Citigroup kept a buy rating, JPMorgan held an overweight view, and Truist reaffirmed a buy rating with a slightly higher target, reinforcing a favorable analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Amcor also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, supporting the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors with a roughly 6.5% annualized yield.

Amcor also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, supporting the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors with a roughly 6.5% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: An earnings-call summary noted strong synergy progress but some cash flow strain, indicating execution remains important even after the upbeat quarter. Amcor Earnings Call: Synergies Strong, Cash Flow Strained

An earnings-call summary noted strong synergy progress but some cash flow strain, indicating execution remains important even after the upbeat quarter. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued Amcor looks inexpensive on a forward P/E basis and highlighted the dividend as a reason to wait, which supports valuation but does not point to a major near-term catalyst. Amcor: Mispriced At Multi-Year Low Forward P/E With A Dividend That Pays To Wait

One Seeking Alpha piece argued Amcor looks inexpensive on a forward P/E basis and highlighted the dividend as a reason to wait, which supports valuation but does not point to a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive tone, Citigroup and JPMorgan both lowered price targets, suggesting analysts see a bit less upside than before even while maintaining bullish ratings. Price target reductions

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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