Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,515,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi may have already met the requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500, and some investors are speculating that index entry could come as early as September. That could be a meaningful tailwind because added demand from index funds often supports a stock’s share price. Article Title

SoFi may have already met the requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500, and some investors are speculating that index entry could come as early as September. That could be a meaningful tailwind because added demand from index funds often supports a stock’s share price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted SoFi’s expanding margins, rapid member growth, and strong cross-selling across its digital banking platform. The company’s Q1 results showed revenue up 41% year over year to about $1.1 billion and net margin near 15%, reinforcing the bullish case. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted SoFi’s expanding margins, rapid member growth, and strong cross-selling across its digital banking platform. The company’s Q1 results showed revenue up 41% year over year to about $1.1 billion and net margin near 15%, reinforcing the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s latest AI-related product innovation is being viewed as another growth driver that could improve customer service and deepen user engagement, supporting the long-term growth story. Article Title

SoFi’s latest AI-related product innovation is being viewed as another growth driver that could improve customer service and deepen user engagement, supporting the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing SoFi with Dave noted that SoFi still faces refinancing-related headwinds, even as it continues to add members and products. This is more of a valuation and competitive debate than a clear near-term catalyst. Article Title

Coverage comparing SoFi with Dave noted that SoFi still faces refinancing-related headwinds, even as it continues to add members and products. This is more of a valuation and competitive debate than a clear near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another market recap simply noted that SOFI outperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting continued trading interest rather than a specific new development. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

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