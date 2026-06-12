Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Holdings Lifted by Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809,105 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,748,796 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports accounts for approximately 41.2% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Amer Sports worth $104,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AS. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $206,244,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $108,562,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 63.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,832 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 221.5% during the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,499,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,592,000 after buying an additional 2,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $87,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,336,624.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,262,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,451,291.70. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 860,705 shares of company stock worth $30,156,939 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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