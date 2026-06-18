Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Stock Holdings Boosted by Avala Global LP

Avala Global LP boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637,149 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,200 shares during the period. Amer Sports makes up approximately 8.3% of Avala Global LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avala Global LP owned approximately 0.84% of Amer Sports worth $173,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $206,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amer Sports by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,783 shares of the company's stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amer Sports by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,015,491 shares of the company's stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939 in the last 90 days.

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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