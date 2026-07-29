Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Ameren worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 42.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 48.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.57 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,602,317.05. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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