Aventail Capital Group LP cut its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,227 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 188,909 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises approximately 1.1% of Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ameren by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,051 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameren from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $119.10 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Trading Down 0.0%

AEE opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.57 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.90%. Ameren's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa Shaw sold 500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total transaction of $57,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,681,469.60. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $26,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,600.64. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,248 shares of company stock worth $803,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a public utility holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its subsidiaries, it provides electric and natural gas services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Ameren Missouri generates and delivers electricity and distributes natural gas in Missouri. Ameren Illinois delivers electricity and distributes natural gas in central and southern Illinois, while its transmission operations serve a broader regional network. Ameren was formed in 1997 through the merger of Union Electric Company and Central Illinois Public Service Company.

Further Reading

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