Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,669 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.72% of Ameresco worth $36,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 467,562 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 370,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,066,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ameresco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company's stock.

Ameresco Stock Up 8.3%

Ameresco stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.62. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The company had revenue of $515.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ameresco's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Research upgraded Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameresco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,232 shares in the company, valued at $764,277.28. The trade was a 28.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $479,774. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,355 shares of company stock worth $852,270. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ameresco

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameresco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameresco reported second-quarter revenue of $515.46 million, well above analysts’ $465.18 million estimate. The revenue beat indicates solid project execution and demand for the company’s energy infrastructure services. Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ameresco reported second-quarter revenue of $515.46 million, well above analysts’ $465.18 million estimate. The revenue beat indicates solid project execution and demand for the company’s energy infrastructure services. Positive Sentiment: Ameresco raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $1.15-$1.35, above the $1.09 analyst consensus. Its $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion revenue outlook brackets the roughly $2.1 billion consensus, supporting confidence in earnings growth. Ameresco Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates

Ameresco raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $1.15-$1.35, above the $1.09 analyst consensus. Its $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion revenue outlook brackets the roughly $2.1 billion consensus, supporting confidence in earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.20, matching Wall Street expectations. The earnings result avoided a downside surprise, although it did not provide an immediate upside catalyst on the bottom line. Ameresco Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.20, matching Wall Street expectations. The earnings result avoided a downside surprise, although it did not provide an immediate upside catalyst on the bottom line. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS declined from $0.27 a year earlier to $0.20, indicating year-over-year earnings pressure despite the revenue beat. Zacks also highlighted the need to assess key operating metrics against prior-year levels and estimates. Key Metrics Tell Us About Ameresco Q2 Earnings

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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