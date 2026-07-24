Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC Stake Reduced by Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,309 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 50,460 shares during the quarter. Ameresco comprises approximately 5.5% of Bandera Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Ameresco worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ameresco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 40,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 22,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,277.28. The trade was a 28.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,070.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $479,774. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,355 shares of company stock worth $852,270. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE AMRC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $401.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Ameresco's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameresco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameresco wasn't on the list.

While Ameresco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here