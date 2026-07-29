America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX Stock Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 236,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in America Movil were worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in America Movil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in America Movil by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in America Movil by 2,189.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of America Movil by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of America Movil from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on America Movil in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.80 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on America Movil from $21.80 to $20.80 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.16.

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America Movil Stock Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. America Movil had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. America Movil's payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

See Also

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