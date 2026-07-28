American Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,929 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.45.

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Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. This represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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