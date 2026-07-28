American Capital Management Inc. Buys 76,903 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 348.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,942 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,903 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of American Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tyler Technologies worth $33,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,306 shares of the technology company's stock worth $552,596,000 after purchasing an additional 367,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,625 shares of the technology company's stock worth $597,681,000 after purchasing an additional 291,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,302,000 after buying an additional 252,488 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,740,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $315.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.71 and a 52 week high of $621.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.22.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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