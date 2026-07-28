American Capital Management Inc. Has $79.88 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,367 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 211,343 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises approximately 4.3% of American Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of AeroVironment worth $79,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Up 3.2%

AVAV stock opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.20 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The business's revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

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