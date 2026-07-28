American Capital Management Inc. Has $93.31 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,056 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 5.0% of American Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $93,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $749.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $556.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.55 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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