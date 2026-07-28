American Capital Management Inc. Sells 96,830 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,923 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 96,830 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 3.6% of American Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fortinet worth $67,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Expressive Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $10,422,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,638,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,492 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 238,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $170.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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