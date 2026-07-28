American Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NiCE $NICE

American Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,593 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 133,901 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of NiCE worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NiCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiCE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. NiCE has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on NiCE from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.17.

Read Our Latest Report on NiCE

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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