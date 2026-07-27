American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261,614 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 509,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.56% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $154,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,600 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 225,426 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,212 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,649 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 107,304 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 106,707 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $48,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $48,498.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.American Eagle Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.91.

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About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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