American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.10.

View Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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