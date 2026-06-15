American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,035 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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