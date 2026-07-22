American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,001 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 63,068 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $52,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $130.48 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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