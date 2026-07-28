American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,078 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 117,525 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 1.9% of Energy Income Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $119,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,206,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares during the period. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 366,049 shares of the company's stock worth $47,982,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 128,529 shares of the company's stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,010 shares of the company's stock worth $92,675,000 after buying an additional 318,412 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $105.70 and a one year high of $140.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Electric Power from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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