American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,598 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $216,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the company's stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company's stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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