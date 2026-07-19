American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,737 shares of the company's stock after selling 175,979 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $116,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,496,895 shares of the company's stock worth $6,053,417,000 after buying an additional 828,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,509,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,661,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,690,659,000 after acquiring an additional 271,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,841,000 after acquiring an additional 83,285 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,626,841 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.70 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business's fifty day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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