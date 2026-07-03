American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,170 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,066 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $68,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.17.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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