Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525,040 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,149,315 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 1.38% of American Electric Power worth $892,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 23.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the third quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.54 and a twelve month high of $140.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kate Dixon sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,982,000. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power (AEP) is an electric utility company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. Its businesses include regulated electric utilities, power generation and one of the largest electric transmission systems in the United States. Through operating companies such as AEP Ohio, Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Southwestern Electric Power Company and AEP Texas, the company serves customers across 11 states: Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

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