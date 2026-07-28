American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA - Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,924 shares of the company's stock after selling 270,076 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of American Exceptionalism Acquisition worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEXA. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 199,932 shares of the company's stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 84,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period.

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American Exceptionalism Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AEXA opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $570.27 million and a PE ratio of 192.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Exceptionalism Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

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American Exceptionalism Acquisition Company Profile

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world's hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. --- We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

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