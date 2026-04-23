American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11,318.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 210.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $333.43 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $228.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $314.60 and its 200-day moving average is $344.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $17.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $323.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore set a $393.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amex is showcasing new, exclusive card‑member experiences as the NFL’s Official Payments Partner at the 2026 NFL Draft — a marketing push designed to drive premium card engagement and spending. Read More.

Amex is showcasing new, exclusive card‑member experiences as the NFL’s Official Payments Partner at the 2026 NFL Draft — a marketing push designed to drive premium card engagement and spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Amex’s recent 16% dividend increase and rollout of AI‑driven payment tools (ACE Developer Kit, Amex Agent offerings), which support revenue and fee growth narratives. These product and capital‑return moves can underpin investor confidence. Read More.

Coverage highlights Amex’s recent 16% dividend increase and rollout of AI‑driven payment tools (ACE Developer Kit, Amex Agent offerings), which support revenue and fee growth narratives. These product and capital‑return moves can underpin investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Long‑term endorsement from Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway is being highlighted in recent pieces, reinforcing a narrative of durable cash flows and shareholder returns that appeals to value and income investors. Read More.

Long‑term endorsement from Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway is being highlighted in recent pieces, reinforcing a narrative of durable cash flows and shareholder returns that appeals to value and income investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings season focus: Amex is reporting Q1 results (market attention ahead of the print), with previews pointing to premium card growth and solid spending trends but management flagging macro risks — results will likely move the stock. Read More.

Earnings season focus: Amex is reporting Q1 results (market attention ahead of the print), with previews pointing to premium card growth and solid spending trends but management flagging macro risks — results will likely move the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review recent commentary/transcript on card‑member spending, retention and credit performance for context on quarters just reported. Read More.

Investors can review recent commentary/transcript on card‑member spending, retention and credit performance for context on quarters just reported. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social programs (Amex Canada grant program) and broader positive press keep brand momentum steady but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Read More.

Corporate social programs (Amex Canada grant program) and broader positive press keep brand momentum steady but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut AXP’s price target from $375 to $325 and left a Neutral rating, citing an uncertain macro outlook — that reduces upside in consensus targets and adds near‑term pressure. Read More.

JPMorgan cut AXP’s price target from $375 to $325 and left a Neutral rating, citing an uncertain macro outlook — that reduces upside in consensus targets and adds near‑term pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus is clustered at Hold/Neutral with concerns about valuation vs. growth; the stock carries sensitivity to macro slowdown and travel/merchant spend trends, which explains recent YTD softness. Read More.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

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