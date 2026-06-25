American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,756 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express launched a new ABA American Express Business Card for legal professionals and signed a multiyear global payments partnership with the NFL, signaling continued expansion of its card and payments ecosystem. American Express (AXP) Launches ABA Card Partnership And Lands New NFL Payments Deal

American Express launched a new ABA American Express Business Card for legal professionals and signed a multiyear global payments partnership with the NFL, signaling continued expansion of its card and payments ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on American Express to $375 from $360 and kept a buy rating, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s earnings and upside potential.

Truist raised its price target on American Express to $375 from $360 and kept a buy rating, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s earnings and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted American Express as a strong trading-day outperformer, suggesting investors are rotating into the name on relative strength. American Express Co. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Recent coverage also highlighted American Express as a strong trading-day outperformer, suggesting investors are rotating into the name on relative strength. Neutral Sentiment: American Express also announced plans to webcast its second-quarter 2026 earnings call on July 24, keeping investors focused on upcoming results rather than providing new financial guidance.

American Express also announced plans to webcast its second-quarter 2026 earnings call on July 24, keeping investors focused on upcoming results rather than providing new financial guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary questioning whether AmEx’s affluent consumer remains resilient adds some caution, but it does not appear to have outweighed the more positive news flow today. American Express Keeps Saying the Affluent Consumer Is Fine. Should Investors Trust It?

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $342.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.40. The company has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $361.55.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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