American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,459 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $36,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express said it will buy TheFork for $700 million in cash, expanding its dining network in Europe to about 75,000 bookable venues and reinforcing its lifestyle and travel perks strategy. Reuters article

American Express said it will buy TheFork for $700 million in cash, expanding its dining network in Europe to about 75,000 bookable venues and reinforcing its lifestyle and travel perks strategy. Positive Sentiment: The acquisition fits into AmEx’s broader effort to deepen engagement with premium customers through dining, travel, and experiences, which could help support card spending and loyalty over time. PYMNTS article

The acquisition fits into AmEx’s broader effort to deepen engagement with premium customers through dining, travel, and experiences, which could help support card spending and loyalty over time. Neutral Sentiment: Tripadvisor confirmed it agreed to sell TheFork as part of a strategic review, but the deal is more directly significant for AmEx because it strengthens its dining platform rather than changing core payments operations. Yahoo Finance article

American Express Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.53 and a 200-day moving average of $335.66. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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