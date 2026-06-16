Free Trial
→ A 3M Oz. Historical Gold Resource And A Market That Hasn't Caught Up (From Wall Street Logic) (Ad)tc pixel

American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, adding 4,644 shares to bring its total holdings to 97,459 shares valued at about $36.1 million.
  • Analysts remain mixed on AXP, with several firms trimming price targets and the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and an average target price of $359.05.
  • American Express reported strong quarterly earnings of $4.28 per share, beat estimates, and recently raised its FY2026 guidance to 17.3–17.9 EPS; it also announced a $0.95 quarterly dividend payable August 10.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,459 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $36,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: American Express said it will buy TheFork for $700 million in cash, expanding its dining network in Europe to about 75,000 bookable venues and reinforcing its lifestyle and travel perks strategy. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: The acquisition fits into AmEx’s broader effort to deepen engagement with premium customers through dining, travel, and experiences, which could help support card spending and loyalty over time. PYMNTS article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Tripadvisor confirmed it agreed to sell TheFork as part of a strategic review, but the deal is more directly significant for AmEx because it strengthens its dining platform rather than changing core payments operations. Yahoo Finance article

American Express Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.53 and a 200-day moving average of $335.66. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in American Express Right Now?

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s secret China deal
Trump’s secret China deal
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines