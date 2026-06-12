American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,029 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $38,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $318.95 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $315.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.06. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $286.15 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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