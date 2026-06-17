American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,348 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $151,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express agreed to buy TheFork for $700 million, adding more than 50,000 European restaurants to its dining network and expanding the company’s premium lifestyle offerings. American Express Expands Dining Ecosystem With TheFork Acquisition From Tripadvisor

American Express agreed to buy TheFork for $700 million, adding more than 50,000 European restaurants to its dining network and expanding the company’s premium lifestyle offerings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal could improve AmEx’s competitive positioning in dining and experiences, which may support customer acquisition and cardholder spending over time. Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Visa (V) and American Express (AXP)

Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal could improve AmEx’s competitive positioning in dining and experiences, which may support customer acquisition and cardholder spending over time. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its sell rating on American Express with a $285 price target, signaling lingering valuation concerns despite the recent stock strength.

American Express Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $341.06 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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