American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,878 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 33,834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $68,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.53 per share, ahead of the $4.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10% year over year. Management maintained its 2026 earnings outlook of $17.30–$17.90 per share. American Express Just Reported Its Second Quarter

American Express reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.53 per share, ahead of the $4.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10% year over year. Management maintained its 2026 earnings outlook of $17.30–$17.90 per share. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed its 2026 revenue-growth outlook at approximately 10%, with analysts viewing planned investment in customers, technology and strategic capabilities as constructive for sustaining long-term growth. One analyst retained a $415 price target. AXP Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Reinvestment Strategy

Management raised or reaffirmed its 2026 revenue-growth outlook at approximately 10%, with analysts viewing planned investment in customers, technology and strategic capabilities as constructive for sustaining long-term growth. One analyst retained a $415 price target. Positive Sentiment: Strong card-fee performance and spending by premium customers suggest American Express continues to benefit from affluent borrowers, supporting its differentiated business model. Warren Buffett’s long-term ownership was also highlighted as a sign of the company’s compounding potential. Meet the Dividend Growth Stock That Warren Buffett Held for Decades

Strong card-fee performance and spending by premium customers suggest American Express continues to benefit from affluent borrowers, supporting its differentiated business model. Warren Buffett’s long-term ownership was also highlighted as a sign of the company’s compounding potential. Neutral Sentiment: Several research reports describe AXP as a high-quality franchise with durable revenue momentum, but valuation has become a key consideration after the stock’s strong performance. American Express: A Strong Business Model That Delivers

Several research reports describe AXP as a high-quality franchise with durable revenue momentum, but valuation has become a key consideration after the stock’s strong performance. Negative Sentiment: Investors were concerned that operating expenses are rising as American Express reinvests for growth. Although earnings exceeded expectations, reported sales of roughly $14.99 billion were below consensus, and analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter. Analysts Cut Forecasts Following Q2 Earnings

Investors were concerned that operating expenses are rising as American Express reinvests for growth. Although earnings exceeded expectations, reported sales of roughly $14.99 billion were below consensus, and analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter. Negative Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target from $324 to $315 and assigned a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be fully valued and that near-term expense growth could weigh on earnings.

American Express Trading Up 2.9%

AXP stock opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $229.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.95.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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