American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,590 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,172 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of American Healthcare REIT worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company's stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,518.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:AHR opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. American Healthcare REIT's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 172.41%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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