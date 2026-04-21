American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,426 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of American Healthcare REIT worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHR. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 265.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,674.55. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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