American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236,592 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 710,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.68% of American Healthcare REIT worth $152,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $55.61 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. American Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.41%.

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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