American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 109,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,898,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7,231.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 393.3% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 2.0%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $36.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is 107.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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