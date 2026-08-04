American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Position Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 113.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.58.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-1.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.76%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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