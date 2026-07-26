American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 42,835 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts: Sign Up

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.47.

View Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Homes 4 Rent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Homes 4 Rent wasn't on the list.

While American Homes 4 Rent currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here