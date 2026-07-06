American International Group, Inc. $AIG Holdings Decreased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 15,469 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in American International Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American International Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $636,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,371,853 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,400,613,000 after buying an additional 4,661,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,618,321 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,336,147,000 after buying an additional 4,210,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after buying an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised American International Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.94.

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American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's payout ratio is 35.27%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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