American Public Education, Inc. $APEI Shares Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) by 502.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,935 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the period. American Public Education comprises 1.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.23% of American Public Education worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company's stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of APEI opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $889.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.13%.The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,288. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised American Public Education from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Public Education from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Public Education from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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