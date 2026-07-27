American Public Education, Inc. $APEI Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.02% of American Public Education worth $52,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,667.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 170,604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 122.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 294,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,025.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.13%.American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APEI. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Public Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $59.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,817,288. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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